Salvation Army Soup Kitchen drive exceeds goal

A four-week drive designed to raise money for a Lockport soup kitchen has reached its annual goal, and then some.
Major Jose Santiago, commander of the Lockport Salvation Army, announced Thursday that the organization's 2020 Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen Drive, which started the day after Thanksgiving, raised a total of $75,000 so far. The amount exceeds the Salvation Army's stated fundraising goal of $65,000 for this year.
“I have said before, we are amazed at how this community cares for those who are down, and for each other. They are there, regardless of what year, to do what is necessary to help people in need and it’s a testament to their commitment to this community,” Santiago said.
COVID-19 was a formidable foe for the soup kitchen this year. The number of people who could volunteer inside was limited, often to just the staff and Santiago cooking food and serving meals. Normal sit-down meals were replaced with carryout meals, dispensed outside the Salvation Army center on Cottage Street.
The soup kitchen was organized in 1983 by Sister Mary Loretto and Jo Roberts, the former director of the Grace Episcopal Food Pantry. At the time, Roberts said, there was a need to provide meals for people living in one-room apartments with no cooking facilities.
The operation, originally located inside German Lutheran Church, gradually grew into a soup kitchen and — as Sister Mary Loretto once put it in a file article on the facility’s history — a place for the “hungry, lonely, depressed and those one-room dwellers.”
Conflicts between soup kitchen operations and church activities later prompted a public call from both women for possible other accommodations. An archive article by former US&J writer Cindy Meal noted that they published their needs in the newspaper and were offered the use of the Veterans’ of Foreign Wars facilities until they found a permanent home.
The soup kitchen opened on Sept. 12, 1983, serving soup, bread and coffee to seven clients. Food was purchased with a $250 loan from the Grace Episcopal Food Pantry.
In 1985, the soup kitchen moved to its current location at the Salvation Army citadel, 50 Cottage St.
The annual holiday drive to support soup kitchen operations was established in 1983 with help from then-New York State Assembly Member Matt Murphy, Sister Mary Loretto and Dan Kane, managing editor of the US&J at the time.
Santiago thanked residents in the Lockport are for once again doing their part to ensure that the soup kitchen drive was a success for another year, one that was particularly challenging amid the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
“We have that commitment through the years from the community, and that has not changed or wavered,” he said.
