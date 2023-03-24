Voters in the Lockport City School District will be voting this May 16 for two propositions revolving around transportation, a budget dictating a $42,147 tax levy and three school board trustees seats, two of which are open for all challengers.
Voter registration is due on May 2. Those not sure of whether they are registered to vote may call 716-478-4828.
What’s going into the budget
Every year, a public hearing for the budget must be scheduled at least seven days before the vote, but not more than 14 days. This year the public hearing falls at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at which time voters can speak on the $123.3 million budget slated for next year.
Financial factors in the 2023-34 school year are mostly labor. District Clerk and Assistant Superintendent of Finance Deborah Coder said that, “Education is a people driven purpose and with those people comes pensions, payroll taxes and benefits.”
Eight new jobs have been added for three proposed special education classes. The cost of those positions is approximately $486,000.
The district calls for four of those employees to work in two special education classes comprised of eight students, one teacher and one teacher’s aide. The other four will work in one special education class comprised of six students, one teacher, one teacher’s aid and two social workers.
There are also layoffs in this budget. Altogether 12 positions are being reduced by the school district.
Eight of the 12 were funded by COVID-19 era money, which has since dried up.
“All positions funded with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money were set to expire in June 2023,” Coder said. “So, the eight employees who were impacted were aware their positions would end.”
Coder also said, that the four other positions being eliminated were due to a decreased student body.
Each position cost the district over $68,000 per position with salary and benefits. In total, the district saved over $274,000 through the layoffs.
Overall, the budget rose by almost $10 million and the tax levy increased by $884,401.
Child Safety Zones
The two propositions on the ballot this year would create two Child Safety Zones for students living 1) north of East Avenue and 2) in the area bounded by High, South Transit, Walnut and Erie streets. The students living in those areas would no longer have to walk to school and would be picked up by a bus or van.
While the first proposition would only affect five students going to Emmet Belknap Intermediate students, the price tag for the proposition is an annual payment of $72,000. Coder said at a recent meeting, that it could be done for free by adding the handful of students to an existing bus, a legality demanded that the price of a new bus be affixed.
The second proposition would affect 220 students and would cost $164,000 yearly, but by the 2024-25 school year, 90% of the expense of each proposition would be paid by transportation aid through the state, Coder said.
School Board Trustee elections
Three trustee spots are up for election and two of the incumbents holding those positions will not be seeking reinstatement to their posts.
According to Coder, Trustees Martha Kershaw and Heather Hare have indicated they will not be running for school board in May and Trustee Renee Cheatham has indicated she will be.
Petitions to run for school board will be made available on Friday, March 31. Interested parties can call Coder at 716-478-4828.
100 signatures are needed to run and the petitions are due back at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.
