ALBANY — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused the Trump administration Friday of making false statements in court and singling out New York for retribution after the state passed a law allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses.
Alleging false claims were made by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials to Justice Department lawyers, Schumer said he is calling for a federal inspector general to delve into the background of the government's move to knock New York out of Trusted Traveler, an expedited border-crossing program.
"Lying to a federal court is a very serious matter and there must be accountability for the person involved," Schumer said.
Cuomo said the Department of Homeland Security sought to punish New York by whisking its residents out of Trusted Traveler in response to the enactment of the so-called Green Light law last year. That statute allows undocumented immigrants without Social Security cards to get driver's licenses in New York.
The New York law also set the stage for police officers and government clerks to face sanctions if they share information from the state motor vehicle database with federal immigration enforcers. The Department of Homeland Security had contended the New York law was unique in restricting the flow of motor vehicle data, though the U.S. Attorney's office, which had been representing the federal agency, conceded in court papers some other states have imposed similar restrictions.
The governor suggested there would have never been a showdown over New York's participation in Trusted Traveler if Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf and Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli had simply listened to guidance he offered in February.
"Why didn’t you listen to Andrew Cuomo when he said 11 times there are other states that have green light laws?" Cuomo said.
On Thursday, Homeland Security signaled it was restoring the ability of New Yorkers to participate in the border-crossing programs. The move came as the U.S. Attorney's office advised a federal judge handling New York's lawsuit against the agency that it was ending its opposition to the litigation.
While business groups in northern New York cheered the federal government's move to allow state residents to again participate in the program, the tenor of the statements by Cuomo and Schumer suggested tensions over the Green Light law remain. Cuomo even suggested that Homeland Security may have increased the risk of COVID-19 spreading at New York airports because the block on Trusted Traveler led to more crowded lines at terminals.
Cuomo also accused Wolf and Cuccinelli of violating their oaths of office. Homeland Security officials did not respond to the charges. Cuccinelli is a former Virginia attorney general.
Earlier this year, CNHI reported the Cuomo administration threatened to block police agencies from access to the motor vehicle data base unless police executives certified the information would not be shared with federal law enforcers.
The governor, a Democrat, has intensified his criticism of President Donald Trump's management of the COVID-19 crisis in recent weeks. Trump has returned fire, arguing Cuomo helped pave the way for a surge in the fatal infections of nursing home patients in New York.
The renewal of the dispute over the Trusted Traveler and Green Light came as state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli reported sales tax revenue for local governments declined 27.1% in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.
But most regions showed improvement in sales tax revenue in June, a time when many businesses were just reopening following shutdown orders imposed in March.
DiNapoli's office theorized sales tax collections would have been hit even harder had it not been for tax law changes made last year that made sales by some online vendors subject to the tax.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
