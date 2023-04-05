U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer visited Lockport High School during spring break to talk to the teachers and staff, as well as their families and city and school officials. The subject was the “swatting attack” that LHS had suffered on Thursday, March 30, along with about 220 other schools across the state.
The attack was called nothing short of “terrorism” by Mayor Michelle Roman, citing the trauma it caused children and families although there was no actual threat. Governor Kathy Hochul also reported on Tuesday that 50 more school districts across New York had been victims of false threats of violence in the schools.
Schumer said he was using his “clout” to get the matter investigated, as well as allocate funds to the FBI – $10 million – specifically for swatting and to track it as its own crime. A report should also be forthcoming from the FBI on “the dangers and pervasiveness of these attacks,” according to a press release from Schumer’s office.
A crowd assembled to listen to Schumer.
“Thank you for protecting our kids,” Schumer told teachers as he came inside before walking to the podium arranged in front of artwork by students.
Leads on who perpetrated the mass fake scares, in which law enforcement received calls of active shooters in multiple locations across the state, have been scarce. Police Chief Steve Abbott said he supported Schumer’s plan to give $10 million to the FBI to find and prevent future attacks.
“It’s a start,” Abbott said. “It’ll require a lot of time and manpower and that comes with money.”
Abbott said that law enforcement would have to monitor sites “24/7” noting that gaming and social media sites such as Dischord deletes its servers, leaving no trace. He also said he’d like to see more federal regulations so that records could be kept of what happens on these virtual servers and leave a trail for investigators to follow to the perpetrator.
Schumer talked frankly about the crime and its consequences for victims, as well as the victimizer.
“One of the best deferments for crime is knowing you might get caught,” he said. “We don’t want these people, wherever they are, persons, people, sitting there with impunity thinking, ‘they’ll never find me if I keep doing this.’ Once you catch one or two or three, the message gets out. You’re going to get caught.”
