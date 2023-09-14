Royalton-Hartland Central School District has approved the employment of a second school resource officer with the Village of Middleport Police Department.
The agreement between the district and the village, which was approved unanimously by the board of education approved the agreement with the village at Wednesday evening’s meeting, will see one officer stationed at the district’s middle school and high school buildings and another at the elementary school.
Officer Jonathan Wolcott, who was a part of a rotation of SRO’s in the district last year, will be returning to his post at the middle and high school buildings for all five days of the school week. Officer Logan Yotter will be stationed at the elementary school three days a week with other village police officers mixing in other days throughout the week as needed, according to police chief John Swick.
This year will mark the second year that Roy-Hart will employ school resource officers from MPD. The district determined it was important to station an officer specifically at the elementary school to avoid a single officer going back and forth between the middle and high school buildings and the elementary school.
“People raised the concerns that if we only have one officer and they're (at the middle school or high school, then who’s in Gasport if there was ever an event there,” superintendent Jill Heck said.
“It’s not just for the active shooter. We are there for that, but there’s many other reasons to have an SRO,” Swick said.
Besides providing a security presence for the district, SRO’s can take on other roles such as occasional instructor or counselor for students. Swick pointed to examples from last school year including helping a student retrieve keys they locked in their car, check in on truancy with home visits and EMS assistance, amongst others.
Last school year, MPD officer Joshua Mandaville performed CPR on an unresponsive adult male at the elementary prior to the arrival of other first responders. Mandaville was recognized in July as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by The American Legion, Department of New York for his life-saving efforts.
