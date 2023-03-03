Week of March 6-10
MEAL DEALS
This is the county’s Eat Well ... Stay Well menu for next week. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at senior centers / senior congregate dining sites around the county; call 716-438-4031 for the locations and more information. The suggested contribution for lunch is $3.25. The program is for residents aged 60 and older.
All meals are served with bread, butter and 1% milk, coffee or tea.
MONDAY: Spaghetti and meatballs with tomato sauce, spinach, Italian bread, banana.
TUESDAY: Chicken stew, green beans, biscuit, orange.
WEDNESDAY: Roast pork with gravy, baked sweet potato, spinach salad, whole wheat bread, applesauce.
THURSDAY: Stuffed cabbage casserole, confetti corn, whole wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY: Tuna salad on 2 slices of wheat bread with tomato and red onion, lentil and brown rice soup, Sicilian vegetable blend, fruited gelatin with whipped topping.
ATTORNEY FOR THE ELDERLY
Gary Billingsley, Attorney for the Elderly through the Niagara County Office for the Aging, has office hours from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Office for the Aging, 111 Main St., Lockport. Satellite offices will be open at: Lewiston Senior Center, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday (March 7) (call 716-754-2071 for an appointment); and Barker Fire Department, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday (March 8). Where appointments are not required, walk-ins are taken in order of arrival.
THE DALE ASSOCIATION
Lockport Senior Centre, 33 Ontario St., is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All are welcome. Register for events by calling 716-433-1886.
Monday — Social Sewers 9:30 a.m.; Memory Minders 10 a.m.; Independent Health 10 a.m.; Lock City Al-Anon 10:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; pickleball 1 p.m.; day trip to Buffalo Sabres game departs at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday — Billiards (pool) 8:30 a.m.; AARP tax preparation 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; cribbage 9:30 a.m.; chair exercise 10:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; needlers 1 p.m.
Wednesday — AARP tax preparation 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; book discussion group 10 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; Memory Cafe 11:30 a.m.; SNAP outreach 11:30 a.m.; quilters 1 p.m.; dominoes 1:30 p.m.
Thursday — AARP tax preparation 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; basket class 9 a.m.; United Healthcare 10 a.m.; chair exercise 10:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; cards 1 p.m.; Scrabble 1 p.m.; pickleball 1 p.m.
Friday — Billiards (pool) 8:30 a.m.; Memory Minders 10 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; bridge 1 p.m.; day trip, “Clue” on stage and dinner, departs at 5 p.m.
BARKER SENIORS
Barker Seniors get together on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at Barker Fire Department. Lunch through the Office for the Aging is served; call 716-438-4031 to reserve your meal. For more information about the club call Sandra Lewis at 716-713-6753.
JOHNSON CREEK SENIORS
Johnson Creek Seniors get together at the Hartland Volunteer Fire Company hall, Ridge Road, on the first and third Wednesday each month. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and a meeting follows. The meal at the March 15 gathering is potluck. A sign-up sheet for the April 5 Easter dinner (catered by the Hartland VFC Auxiliary) will be posted; the cost is $10; in addition there will be a brown bag auction / $5 item . All seniors aged 55 and older are welcome. For more information, call Cheryl at 716-946-0376.
MIDDLEPORT SENIORS
Middleport Seniors club has regular meetings at the Scout House, Route 31. The club is open to all adults aged 55 years and older. For more information, call president Barb Keirn at 716-735-9936.
NEWFANE GOLDEN AGERS
The group meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Newfane Community Center, Main Street, beginning with music at 10 a.m. and a group business meeting at 11 a.m. Lunch is served at 11:30; any senior citizen in the county is welcome; the cost is $3.25 and reservations must be called in to the Office for the Aging, 716-438-4031, 48 hours ahead. A speaker or entertainer addresses the group after lunch. The club is open to anyone aged 60 years and older. For program information, call Marsha Murrell at 716-201-9820.
RANSOMVILLE RETIREES
Ransomville Rural Retirees is marking its 50th year in 2023. Gatherings are on the first Thursday of the month at Ransomville Free Methodist Church, 3924 Ransomville Road, beginning at 11 a.m. All senior citizens in the area are welcome; bring a dish to pass. For more information, call director Grace Austin at 716-791-3153. For information about senior travel opportunities, contact Jean Marshall at 716-694-5567 or jeanmarshall39@yahoo.com.
RAPIDS SENIOR CITIZENS
Rapids Senior Citizens meet every Thursday at the Rapids fire hall, 7195 Plank Road. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for elective chair exercises. Anybody aged 55 and older who wants to socialize and make new friends is welcome. Lunch is provided through the Niagara County Office for the Aging; the cost is $3.25 per person; reserve a plate by call 716-438-4020 as early in the week as possible.
WILSON SENIORS
Wilson Seniors will get together on Tuesday (March 7) at Wilson Community Library on Young Street. For more information call Bonnie at 716-638-4030.
WOLCOTTSVILLE SENIORS
Wolcottsville Seniors meet on the second Wednesday of the month at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 6379 Wolcottsville Road, Akron, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Bring a dish to pass. All senior citizens are welcome. Club dues are $5. For more information, call Donna at 716-433-7198.
