THE DALE ASSOCIATION
Lockport Senior Centre, 33 Ontario St., is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All are welcome. Register for events by calling 716-433-1886.
Monday — Closed
Tuesday — Billiards (pool) 8:30 a.m.; cribbage 9:30 a.m.; chair exercise 10:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; needlers 1 p.m..
Wednesday — Memory Minders 10 a.m.; Senior lunch 11:30 a.m.; Lunch Club — Knead the Dough 11:30 a.m.; quilters 1 p.m.; dominoes 1:30 p.m.
Thursday — United Healthcare 10 a.m.; Day Trip — Buffalo City Hall 10:15 a.m.; chair exercise 10:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; cards 12:30 p.m.; pickleball 1 p.m.
Friday — billiards (pool) 8:30 a.m.; Memory Minders 10 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; bridge 1 p.m.; BINGO — Doors open at 5:30 pm, Games begin at 7 pm
BARKER SENIORS
Barker Seniors get together on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at Barker Fire Department. Lunch through the Office for the Aging is served; call 716-438-4031 to reserve your meal. For more information about the club call Sandra Lewis at 716-713-6753.
JOHNSON CREEK SENIORS
Johnson Creek Seniors get together at the Hartland Volunteer Fire Company hall, Ridge Road, on the first and third Wednesday each month. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and a meeting follows. All seniors aged 55 and older are welcome. There are some spots left on several day trips and extended tours. For more information, call Cheryl at 716-946-0376.
MIDDLEPORT SENIORS
Middleport Seniors will get together at the Scout House, off Route 31, on Tuesday (May 23). Members, bring your own sandwich; Jean is bringing dessert. Kathy will show everyone how to make a button ornament; she’s bringing all of the needed supplies, too. Let Barb know if you plan on attending. Middleport Seniors Club is open to all adults aged 55 years and older. For more information, call Barb Keirn, club president, at 716-735-9936.
NEWFANE GOLDEN AGERS
The group meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Newfane Community Center, Main Street, beginning with music at 10 a.m. and a group business meeting at 11 a.m. Lunch is served at 11:30; any senior citizen in the county is welcome; the cost is $3.25 and reservations must be called in to the Office for the Aging, 716-438-4031, 48 hours ahead. A speaker or entertainer addresses the group after lunch. The club is open to anyone aged 60 years and older. For program information, call Marsha Murrell at 716-201-9820.
RANSOMVILLE RETIREES
Ransomville Rural Retirees will get together at 11 a.m. June 1 at Ransomville Free Methodist Church, 3924 Ransomville Road. All senior citizens in the area are welcome; bring a dish to pass. Jodie LaPress Neadow will supply the entertainment. For more information about the group, call director Grace Austin at 716-791-3153. For information about senior travel opportunities, contact Jean Marshall at 716-694-5567 or jeanmarshall39@yahoo.com.
RAPIDS SENIOR CITIZENS
Rapids Senior Citizens meet every Thursday at the Rapids fire hall, 7195 Plank Road. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for elective chair exercises. Anybody aged 55 and older who wants to socialize and make new friends is welcome. Lunch is provided through the Niagara County Office for the Aging; the cost is $3.25 per person; reserve a plate by call 716-438-4020 as early in the week as possible.
WILSON SENIORS
For more information call Bonnie at 716-638-4030.
WOLCOTTSVILLE SENIORS
Wolcottsville Seniors meet on the second Wednesday of the month at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 6379 Wolcottsville Road, Akron, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Bring a dish to pass. All senior citizens are welcome. Club dues are $5. For more information, call Donna at 716-433-7198.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.