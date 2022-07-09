Falls and accidents seldom “just happen”. A simple fall can change your life. Just ask any of the thousands of men and women who fall each year and break (sometimes fracture) a bone.
Getting older can bring about changes in your body; sight, hearing, muscle strength, coordination and reflexes aren’t what they once were. Balance can be affected by diabetes and heart disease or by problems with your circulation, thyroid or nervous system. Some medicines can cause dizziness. Any of these things can make a fall more likely.
Then there’s osteoporosis, a disease that makes bones thin and likely to break easily. When your bones are fragile, even a minor fall can cause one or more bones to break. Although people with osteoporosis must be very careful to avoid falls, all of us need to take extra care as we age.
A broken bone may not sound so terrible; after all, it will heal, right? But as we get older a break can be the start of more serious problems. The good news is that there are simple things you can do to help prevent most falls.
The more you take care of your overall health and well-being, the more likely you’ll be to reduce your chances of falling. Here are a few hints:
— Ask your doctor about a bone mineral density test, which tells how strong your bones are. If need be, your doctor can prescribe new medications that will help make your bones stronger and harder to break.
— Talk with you doctor and plan an exercise program that is right for you. Regular exercise helps keep you strong and improves muscle tone. It also helps keep joints, tendons and ligaments flexible.
— Have your vision and hearing tested often. Even slight changes in sight and hearing can make you less stable. So, for example, if your doctor orders new eyeglasses, take time to get used to them, and always wear them when you should, or if you need a hearing aid, be sure it fits well.
— Find out about the possible side effects of medicines you take. Some medicines might affect your coordination or balance. If so, ask your doctor or pharmacist what you can do to lesson your chance of falling.
— Limit the amount of alcohol you drink. Even a small amount can affect your balance and reflexes.
— Always stand up slowly after eating, lying down or resting. Getting up too quickly can cause your blood pressure to drop, which can make you feel faint.
— Don’t let your home get too cold or too hot; the extremes can make you dizzy. In the summer, if your home is not air conditioned, keep cool with an electric fan, drink lots of liquids and limit exercise. In the winter, keep the nighttime temperature at 65 degrees or warmer.
— Use a cane, walking stick or walker to help you feel steadier when you walk. This is very important when you’re walking in areas you don’t know well or in places where the walkways are uneven. And, be very careful when walking on wet or icy surfaces. They can be very slippery.
— Wear rubber-soled, low-heeled shoes that fully support your feet. Wearing only socks or shoes with smooth soles on stairs or waxed floors can be unsafe.
— Hold handrails when you use the stairs. If you must carry something while you’re going up or down, hold it in one hand and use the handrail with the other.
— Don’t take chances. Stay away from a freshly washed floor. and don’t stand on a chair or table to reach something that’s too high, use a reach stick instead. Reach sticks are special grabbing tools that you can buy at many hardware stores or most medical supply stores.
— Find out about a “medical monitoring service.” Usually you wear a button on a chain around your neck. If you fall or need emergency help, you push the button to alert the service.
You can help prevent falls by making changes to unsafe areas in your home. In stairways, hallways and pathways, make sure there is good lighting with light switches at the top and bottom of the stairs. Keep areas where you walk tidy. Check that all carpets are fixed firmly to the floor so that they don’t slip. Put no-slip strips on tile and wooden floors. Have handrails on both sides of all stairs, from top to bottom, and be sure they’re tightly fastened.
In the bathroom, mount grab bars near toilets and on both the inside and outside of your tub and shower. Place no-skid mats, strips or carpet on all surfaces that may get wet. In your bedroom, keep night lights on and keep your telephone near your bed.
In other living areas, keep electric cords and telephone wires near walls and away from walking paths. Tack down carpets and area rugs firmly to the floor. Arrange your furniture and other objects so they are not in your way when you walk. Make sure your sofa and chairs are a good height for you, so you can get in and out of them easily.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
