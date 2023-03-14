The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Forensic Laboratory has been reaccredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced.
The ANSI board provides accreditation based on standards set forth by the International Standard Organization of the United States. An assessment of the forensic service involved protocol and casework critique by technical assessors who evaluated the competence of the lab and conformance with accreditation requirements.
“The Sheriff’s Office Forensic Laboratory continues to demonstrate their ability to operate at the highest level of accreditation. The men and women who perform these highly technical skills are commended for their professionalism and dedication to the work they perform each and every day,” Filicetti said.
