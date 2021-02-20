Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. High 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.