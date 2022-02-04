Lockport City School Districts schools were closed on Thursday and Friday — but there was one difference to past responses to winter weather.
Anna Merrit Elementary School, Roy B. Kelley Elementary School, Charles A. Upson Elementary School, George Southard Elementary School and Aaron Mossell Jr. High School were all given two days off. However, Lockport High School and Lockport High School West students were told to attend school from home, utilizing their remote learning skills, sharpened during the pandemic, as well as through other emergency school closures.
Emmet Belknap Intermediate School students were added to that short list, Friday.
Superintendent Michelle Bradley justified these actions in a short email to the US&J, as well as through messages on the district’s website.
“The school calendar for 2021-22 has four emergency closing days built into the school calendar this school year,” Bradley wrote. “These days can be used for weather incidents or other emergency situations. LHS (Lockport High School) had some social media threats earlier this year. Remote learning provides an alternative for continuing instruction when schools are prepared to pivot.”
While students may not enjoy returning to a COVID-19 era of out-of-classroom learning, even for two days, Bradley noted that there is a trade-off.
“When school districts use all of their emergency days in the calendar for that year and are faced with additional emergencies, spring recess days may need to be reduced,” she said. “This year’s school calendar has one emergency day remaining.”
