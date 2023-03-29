AES, an international renewable energy company, will be filing an application to build a 125 MegaWatt solar array around the old Coal Power Generator in Somerset in early April, according to a letter between AES’s counsel and the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES). The state agency will have 60 days to to determine whether the application is complete.
Currently, the company and the Town of Somerset have not spoken about a Host Agreement between them, according to Somerset Supervisor Jeff Dewart.
“I’m waiting on a call from our attorney about that,” Dewart said, noting that Dennis Vacco, a former New York State attorney general, will be representing Somerset in all matters solar.
“We have a Host Agreement requirement in our solar law,” Dewart said. “It doesn’t mention a dollar amount.”
Development Manger for AES Clean Energy Mario Rice wrote in an email that AES picked the spot in Somerset, “as a leader in safe and responsible transitions to clean energy.”
Rice noted that the land around the former power plant would be minimally impacted and would reuse already “existing interconnection,” to the grid.
While Rice would not comment on possible Host Agreements, he wrote that, “AES’ Somerset Solar will create new job opportunities and other substantial economic benefits for the Town of Somerset and Niagara County.”
Dewart said that while there are those concerned about the project, a handful of whom attend the town’s meetings, there seems little that the town can do. The source of those feelings stem from watching what is happening in Cambria, Dewart said, and the way that “The Accelerated Renewable Energy and Community Benefit Act,” also known as 94-c, has dictated what that community can do in the face of its own 900-acre solar project.
“Our hands are pretty much tied,” Dewart said, but noted the town would be keeping track of AES’ bid to create and sell electricity and making sure “it’s done right.”
One of the issues that Dewart talked about is the setbacks from residential housing. He said the town’s solar law dictates a total of 200-feet between utility grade solar panels and residents, but the state is only mandating a 50-feet setback.
AES’ project will take up approximately 690-ares. The company had announced it would file an application in January of 2022, but issues with supply chain and equipment availability caused the redesign of the plan.
“We believe the current design is well suited for the site and we look forward to submitting our application,” Rice wrote.
