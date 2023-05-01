The Medina Area Partnership is looking for help to solve a murder mystery in the village of Medina.
On Saturday, MAP will sponsor its first 1920's themed murder mystery, “Who Murdered Benny the Bouncer?” Ticket holders will visit 20 participating businesses to look for clues. Murder Mystery and Dapper Day is ongoing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ten characters with clues will be stationed within the participating businesses. The same character will be in two stores with a different take on their clues.
To make sure that attendees visit each participating store, a 20-piece puzzle will be built with key words from each one. If ticket holders want the last clue, they have to visit every one. Clues have been developed by Wendy Wilson from Leonard Oakes Estate Winery.
Each participating business has provided a gift certificate or item for a large gift basket, valued at more than $200, which will be raffled off at the end of the day from entries of all the correct guessers.
Some businesses will be running specials for the day, according to Ann Fisher-Bale, chairman of MAP’s Events Committee. Restaurants and bars are urged to offer a 1920s drink, or a mint julep, since Saturday is also Kentucky Derby day. Everyone's encouraged to dress in 1920s apparel.
MAP came up with the idea of a murder mystery last year while trying to identify a major event that's not alcohol-related like Wine About Winter and Ale in Autumn, Fisher-Bale said.
Tickets are $10 per person at medinaareapartnership.ticketspice.com/murder. Check-in is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Medina Senior Center, 615 West Ave. A list of participating stores and clues will be handed out with tickets.
“It’s going to be fun, and it looks like the weather is going to cooperate,” Fisher-Bale said.
