Here is the first listing of supporters of the drive to fund the Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen in 2023, as reported by Lockport Salvation Army staff. Note, gifts by "Anonymous" are not included.
Richard Sileo of Lockport, $400.
Dan Wilson of Lockport, $100, thinking of Deanna Wilson Grefrath.
American Legion Post 410, Lockport, $500, thinking of the troops and members.
Larry and Carol Rinaldo of Lockport, $100, thinking of family and friends.
Wilson George Barnes III of Lockport, $100, thinking of deceased loved ones.
William Naylor Jr. of Lockport, $125, thinking of family and friends.
Gary Wass of Barker, $75, thinking of deceased loved ones.
Robert Liddell of Newfane, $50, thinking of Helen Liddell.
Linda Stevens of Lockport, $100, thinking of parents Joyce and Gerald Bull.
Donald and Cathy Miller of Lockport, $100.
Patricia Nodine of Lockport, $100, thinking of husband Robert Nodine.
Charles and Marion Hannigan of Lockport, $1,000, thinking of Rol Robison, U.S.M.C.
Pamela Harmon of Lockport, $1,500, thinking of servants of the Lord.
Thomas Hughes of Lockport, $50, thinking of Eulalie Pellicano.
Gloria J. Christie of Newfane, $100, thinking of husband David.
Zion Lutheran Church of Gasport, $213.
Kevin and Amy Curtin of Lockport, $50, thinking of Curtins and Levers.
Paul Williams of Newfane, $800, thinking of parents and grandparents.
John and Susan Witmer of Lockport, $100, thinking of loved ones.
Della Schweigert of Newfane, $100.
Clinton Street United Methodist Church, $100.
Dave and Jane Natemeier of Lockport, $75, thinking of deceased family members.
Barbara Lindke of Lockport, $50, thinking of parents John and Alice Bidleman.
Donald and Linda Penwright of Lockport, $50.
Charles F. Secord of Lockport, $300, thinking of Ann Secord, Jennifer Beth Secord, Joseph Secord, John Barry Secord and Maureen Barry.
Ralph and Gail Friedich of Lockport, $50.
Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc., Chapter 268, $100.
Robert and Sharon Luskin of Lockport, $100, thinking of Henry and Nora Luskin.
Kelli Alaimo of Grand Island, $25, thinking of Mr. and Mrs.Elmer Granchelli.
Paul and Patricia Owen of Lockport, $100.
Dave and Jeanine Chatt of Lockport, $250, thinking of Bob Chatt and Mary and Howard Lehmann.
Suzanne Koreliusen of Rochester, $100, thinking of Frank and Joleen Sippel.
Ron and Debi Irwin of Lockport, $100, thinking of loved ones who passed on.
Sally Craig of Lockport, $25, thinking of loved ones who passed on.
Ed and Rose Ann Roberts of Lockport, $100, thinking of Roberts and Kolber family members.
Julia Drake of Appleton, $100, thinking of first responders and healthcare workers, volunteers, military men and women, husband Melvin and loved ones who passed on.
Elaine & Dennis Hilliker of Lockport, $100, thinking of Donald Hilliker.
Carol, Frank Ken and Sally Moore of Lockport, $50, thinking of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Gugliuzza.
Tom and Cathy Gorman of Lockport, $100, thinking of Louis and Rose Torriere, Tom and Hazel Gorman and Anthony Torriere.
Cmor family of Lockport, $50, thinking of Roger and Maureen Buzyniski.
Judith Hall of Gasport, $100, thinking of Loren E. Hall.
Mr. and Mrs. G. Stacey of Middleport, $500.
Skorik family of Wilson, $50, thinking of James and other family members.
Judith Branch of Ransomville, $100, thinking of Ronald Branch and Ronald Richards.
Janet Wagner of Newfane, $200, thinking of George Thiel.
Barb and Chris Aikin of Sanborn, $100, thinking of their moms and dads.
Rhoda Harrington of Lockport, $100, thinking of husband Daniel Harrington.
Linda Kamman of Lockport, $100, thinking of husband Ronald Kamman.
Janice Litz of Lockport, $50, thinking of Helen Hausman, Bill Beshaw and John Breen.
Steve and Cyndy Cotten of Lockport, $100.
Nick and Gail Benedetti of Gasport, $100, thinking of Mary and Dominic Benedetti, Sandy, JoAnn and Bob Livolsi.
Kim Norwich of Lockport, $100, thinking of Dale Norwich.
Peg Dayfert of Lockport, $100, thinking of Jack Dayfert, Ken, Ella and Ken Jr. Raymond.
William and Marlene Moebs of Gasport, $100, thinking of Matthew and Mary Wronski.
P. Platt of Lockport, $250, thinking of Miuonni and Napoleone loved ones and Dave Platt.
Ed and Sandy Alvord of Lockport, $25, thinking of Joe and Novina Ander, Ed and Mary Alvord, and sister JoAnn Pitcher
Suzanne Wilson of Lockport, $100, thinking of Tom and Millie Wilson.
Gary and MaryLou Hewitson of Lockport, $100, thinking of Jim and Doris Hewitson and Gene and Dolores Landrigan.
Ladies Aid Society of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, $150.
Tom and Marty Ulrich of Lockport, $100, thinking of daughter Jennifer and family members who passed on.
Mike and Sandie O'Malley of Lockport, $100, thinking of John and Mary O'Malley and Raymond and Evelyn Metzger.
Valerie and Kenneth Pettapiece of Lockport, $200, thinking of members of the Pettapiece and Eberhardt families who passed on.
