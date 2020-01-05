Special event honors 'Poppy'

NIAGARA FALLS — Almad "Poppy" Alsaid wanted a better Niagara Falls for the children of the community, so to keep that dream alive and honor his memory, Alsaid's family will offer free meals for children ages 13 and under today.
He liked to watch the kids grow up, said his daughter-in-law Jamie Dolliver, who owns the Bridgeway Market, where Alsaid worked, trying to keep them on the right path and encouraging them to invest in their future. She said Alsaid was a father figure to many of the kids in the community, and he did what he could to make the city a better place for them.
"He loved the kids, loved the store a lot, and loved seeing the kids grow up and becoming what they were going to be," Dolliver said. "He always encouraged people to do the right thing in life — try to get an education, try to better yourself. He wanted a better Niagara Falls."
Alsaid was shot and killed during a robbery just before Thanksgiving in November 2018 while working at the market. He was taken to the Erie County Medical Center for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Two men, William McEnnis and William Coleman, were charged in connection with the robbery and Alsaid's death, and a trial is set to begin in March.
Dolliver said her father-in-law's loss was significant for the store as well as for their family, noting that customers are always telling her that they miss "Poppy."
When he was alive, Dolliver said Alsaid often gave the children who came in to the market sweets, or sometimes a pair of gloves if it was cold out. She said he had a part in raising many of the kids in the community.
"He always cared," said his son Saeed Alsaid, a chef who will be preparing the meals for the kids on Sunday. He added that he thought his father would have been happy to see his family giving back to the children of Niagara Falls.
Dolliver said they originally got the idea to offer free meals to children when she noticed that a lot of places offer free food during the holidays, but not many offered meals designed just for kids, so she decided to give it a try. The menu will include chicken or beef with mash and vegetables and an apple.
But the dinner isn't the only way her family helps to feed local children. Dolliver also said they have done work with the Cornell Cooperative Extension to promote healthy eating habits among local youths.
"They work tirelessly with the same hope of changing the community for the better," she said.
The food will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday inside the Bridgeway Market, located at 1102 Niagara St., Niagara Falls. All children 13 and under are welcome to eat for free.
