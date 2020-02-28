Split sentence for gang assault defendant

LOCKPORT -- The last defendant in a violent gang assault has been sentenced to a split of jail time and probation.
Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III sentenced Johnnie Edmundson, 60, of South Street in Lockport, to six months in the Niagara County jail and five years probation. He could have faced a prison term of up to seven years after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted second-degree gang assault, in a plea deal with prosecutors.
Edmundson, his wife, Linda Patterson, a daughter, Cheri Patterson, and Patterson's wife, Cheyanne Myers, were all originally charged with gang assault for the Oct. 21, 2018 attack on a Lockport man who was stabbed in the stomach and partially disemboweled.
Prosecutors said the attack was sparked by a dispute between the victim and members of the Patterson family. The altercation happened outside the Patterson's South Street home in Lockport.
Investigators said Cheri Patterson struck the victim with a bat, Myers jumped on his back, Linda Patterson waived a knife and Edmundson struggled with the victim. Assistant Niagara County District Attorney Doreen Hoffman said it was unclear which of the defendants actually slashed the victim's stomach, causing his intestines to partially spill out.
Hoffman noted that Edmundson maintains that he did not slash the victim, but that his plea indicates he accepted responsibility for the stabbing.
Linda Patterson, 62, of South Street, pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree assault. Cheri Patterson, 27, and Myers, 28, both of St. Lawrence Avenue, Buffalo, also pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in deals with prosecutors.
Linda Patterson was sentenced to five years probation, while her daughter and Myers were each given conditional discharges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.