BUFFALO — An Independence Day gathering saluted a moment in America’s pastime for a U.S. Navy veteran that was a century in the making.
Roy Kinyon of Lockport, a 100-year-old who in 1942 turned down a tryout with the Buffalo Bisons to serve in World War II, signed a one-day contract with the club Monday night before delivering the ceremonial first pitch in front of a good number of the season-high crowd of 14,836 at Sahlen Field.
“It couldn’t be better,” Kinyon said after his underhand toss from the edge of the infield grass lofted across home plate into the glove of Bisons catcher Stevie Berman. “I practiced that throw. I got through it. So it made my day.”
Introduced as “an American hero and shortstop” to a crowd that included his daughter Kathy, three sons, Bruce, Gary and Carl, seven grandchildren and 14 young Kinyon’s in matching shirts that read “My Great Grandpa is 100,” the centenarian wiped away tears as he took in a standing ovation upon signing his contract on the diamond and taking a photograph with his Bisons teammates for the day.
“It’s very rewarding for him and our family,” said Kinyon’s youngest son Carl. “He’s a big baseball fan and this means a lot to him. It’s just great that he is physically and mentally able, and healthy enough to be here today and share this with everybody.”
“It was a great environment on a beautiful night,” Gary Kinyon added. “It was just amazing to be out there and see all the players come out and fist pump him.”
Sporting a smile that stretched from first to third, Kinyon was presented with a No. 100 jersey and Fourth of July-themed Bisons ball cap he pulled on in place of the “ROY KINYON 100” hat a few dozen family and friends also wore.
Along with the team-issued uniform, Kinyon was listed on the lineup card in the dugout.
Brad Bisbing, assistant general manager for the Bisons, said that after learning about Kinyon’s story and passion for the game following a birthday profile in the Lockport Union Sun & Journal, the team wanted to honor his “heroic decision” to bypass a chance at playing professional baseball and serve his country.
“This man is a hero and deserve’s a hero’s ovation,” Bisbing said. “The fans were on their feet from the moment they saw him on the warning track starting to walk out there. That’s something he really deserves and to be able to give that opportunity to a true American hero, I’ll never forget that in my life.”
After the ceremony, Kinyon shared detailed memories of his time in the Navy, attending a Yankees game with his late wife Theresa to marvel at his baseball hero Ted Williams, teaching his sons how to play baseball, basketball and bowl well enough that the family has record 147 perfect games at Allie Brandt’s, and declining the invitation from a Bisons scout after a semi-pro game at Krull Park.
“Of course, I always wanted to be a baseball player,” said Kinyon, his wistfulness transforming to gratitude. “This makes up for it, I guess.”
