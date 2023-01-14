FILE - Pittsburgh NCAA college football defensive back Damar Hamlin poses for a photo with Bryce Williams, 3, of McKees Rocks, Pa., after the youngster picked out a toy during Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation community toy drive at Kelly and Nina's Daycare Center, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in McKees Rocks, Pa. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin plans to support young people through education and sports with the $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations that unexpectedly poured into his toy drive fundraiser after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of a game last week. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)