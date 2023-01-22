Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.