Bills agree to sign new P, WR; TE Smith traded to Falcons

The Buffalo Bills agreed to two moves and made two others on Tuesday.
The Bills agreed to sign veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and ex-Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack when the new league year begins today. They also traded veteran tight end Lee Smith to the Atlanta Falcons and signed special teams ace Tyler Matakevich to a one-year contract extension through 2022.
Sanders, who is still technically a member of the New Orleans Saints, and the Bills agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 33-year-old caught 61 passes for 726 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games with New Orleans last season and is expected to be the Bills replacement for John Brown, who was released on March 10. Sanders will be officially released by the Saints at 4 p.m. today.
Haack agreed to sign a three-year contract, signaling the Bills are potentially moving on from incumbent Corey Bojorquez.
Haack spent the past four seasons in Miami, where he became the Dolphins’ all-time leader with a net punting average of 39.9 yards in 64 games. In 2018, he set the Dolphins’ single-season record of landing 34 punts inside an opponent’s 20.
The 26-year-old signed with Miami in 2017 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Arizona State.
His addition spells the unlikelihood of the Bills tendering an offer by today to retain the rights to Bojorquez, a restricted free agent. Bojorquez spent the past three years in Buffalo, and led the NFL last season with a gross punting average of 50.8 yards.
His 58-yard punt in a 27-24 wild-card playoff win over Indianapolis on Jan. 9 matched a franchise playoff record for longest punt set by Paul Maguire in 1965.
Bojorquez’s asking price could prove too costly for a Bills team which began the week with little room left under the salary cap after re-signing three key pending free agents: linebacker Matt Milano and starting offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams.
Smith, 33, was primarily a blocking tight end the past two seasons with the Bills, his second stint in Buffalo. He had four catches over 10 games in 2020, including a pair of touchdowns. Schefter tweeted the Bills will receive a “2022 late-round pick” from the Falcons, as well as $2.25 million in extra cap space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.