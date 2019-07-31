In this June 11, 2019 photo Buffalo Bills offensive linemen Mitch Morse (60) runs drills during an NFL football team practice in Orchard Park N.Y. Morse has such a level-headed approach about him, the Bills new starting center likes to recount how he was usually the one asked to address the media after losses during his previous four seasons in Kansas City. It's not exactly a point of pride for him, because he hated losing as much as anyone. And it's not to suggest he was attempting to seek out the spotlight. Morse instead brought up his past role in putting losses into perspective after being complimented on his calming ability to put people at ease. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)