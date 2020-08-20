Bills choose 'Bills Stadium' after cutting ties with New Era

ORCHARD PARK — The Buffalo Bills are settling for simplicity in calling their home field “Bills Stadium” after they were unable to find a new naming rights partner before the start of the season.
The Bills announced the decision on Thursday, shortly before the team practiced inside the facility for the first time during training camp.
“As we continue the transition process from New Era Field to a new naming rights partner, we will officially use the name Bills Stadium for our home in Orchard Park,” the Bills announced.
The Buffalo-based New Era Cap Company backed out of its naming rights agreement last month at a time the global sports headwear and clothing apparel company was laying off more than 100 employees as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
New Era signage is still visible around the facility, including the company’s name featured on a large billboard along the front of the stadium.
The decision to drop out of the agreement came four years after New Era acquired the naming rights for what was previously called Ralph Wilson Stadium, and named after the team’s late Hall of Fame owner.
The agreement was worth more than $35 million and spanned the remaining seven years of the Bills' lease with the county-controlled facility. New Era was also provided the right of first refusal to extend the agreement under a new lease or if the team built a new stadium.
In other news, punter and kicker Kaare Vedvik got the boot again, this time from the Bills.
The once-promising player from Norway has now been traded once and cut four times in just over a calendar year after being released by the Bills on Wednesday. Buffalo used the open roster spot to sign Australian-born punter Lachlan Edwards, who spent the previous four seasons with the New York Jets.
For Vedvik, his departure from Buffalo comes after being signed to a reserve/future contract in January. Vedvik's value a year ago was so high, the Baltimore Ravens acquired a fifth-round draft pick in trading him to Minnesota.
Vedvik lasted three weeks before being cut by the Vikings, and then signed with the New York Jets. He was then abruptly cut by the Jets after missing an extra point and 45-yard field-goal attempt in their season-opening 17-16 loss to Buffalo. He then closed the season on Cincinnati's practice squad.
Vedvik showed promise as both a punter and kicker during his college career at Marshall. He earned Conference-USA first-team honors in 2017, during which his 92-yard punt was the seventh-longest in college football history, and longest since Ray Guy's 93-yarder in 1972.
Edwards will compete for the punting duties with Corey Bojorquez, who is attempting to return for a third season in Buffalo. Edwards averaged 45 1/2 yards on 338 punts, with 108 of them landing inside the opponents' 20 in 64 games.
