ORCHARD PARK — Dawson Knox says he doesn’t mind the questions, but while doing so, his lips curl into a wry smile.
Knox completed what he, and Buffalo Bills tight ends coach Rob Boras, believe was the best training camp of his NFL career. That should typically net a lot questions, but a chunk of what Knox has been asked this summer has not been about his play. Instead, people want his thoughts on another tight end on the roster: first-round pick Dalton Kincaid.
Since neither are on special teams, they have an extra chunk of practice time together, so Knox has as much insight into the rookie’s progression as anyone else. All the while, though, the fifth-year pro has yet to hit his ceiling as an NFL tight end.
Throughout the preseason — with the exception of a brief hiccup with a sprained finger — Knox has shown why the Bills were compelled to give him a four-year, $53.6 million extension prior to last season. More importantly, he’s showing that Kincaid’s addition was about compatibility rather than replacement.
“The more reps you get, the more comfortable you start feeling with the plays, the less thinking you have to do,” Knox told the Union-Sun & Journal in an August sit-down interview. “So just kind of comes as second nature now, being able to spend more thinking about diagnosing the defense, what Josh (Allen) might be thinking, instead of just where to line up and what play to run.”
There was a stretch last season when it seemed safe to ponder why the Bills chose to extend Knox’s contract and why he didn’t have a bigger role in first-year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s offense. Knox had at least two catches in all but one game — along with missing the Pittsburgh Steelers game with an injury — but he didn’t have many dynamic plays.
Knox didn’t top 50 yards until Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings and scored two touchdowns in his first 11 games. It was a departure from scoring five times in the first five games of 2021, but he found his rhythm late, snatching a touchdown in each of the final four games of the regular season.
Although Knox admits it took some time to find his place in the offense, he balks at the idea that it led to a slow start. He also dismissed an early back injury and the sudden death of his younger brother, Luke, on Aug. 17, 2022, as being contributing factors.
Knox has developed into a solid run blocker during his career and felt that’s where he contributed most early in the season. Knox earned a grade of 63.9 as a blocker by Pro Football Focus, up more than seven points from the previous season.
“Coming out of the system at Ole Miss, where he really wasn't asked to block and was just a totally different system than an NFL system, he's gotten more comfortable and more confident with it and understands the angles better and what's expected on each play,” Boras said. “I value his blocking an incredible amount, so I'm not sure what the public perception is of his blocking, but it's definitely something that he's taking great pride in.”
Even as an improved blocker, Knox’s standing in the offense still fluctuated most of the season, so when the Bills drafted Kincaid in the first round, there was a reason to pause. It’s now well known that Knox was at Allen’s house when the Bills informed the star quarterback they were giving him a new weapon.
General manager Brandon Beane also made sure to reinforce the plan to pair Kincaid with Knox instead of replacing him during his press conference after the first round and again at the end of the draft. And although Knox was comfortable with Buffalo’s plans and accepting competition, human nature wouldn’t allow all thoughts of doubt to be erased, which is why Boras called him immediately after the pick was announced.
“After I talked to Dalton on the phone, I just FaceTimed him,” Boras said. “That's part of being a coach and with the players, you have to make sure you have that relationship. So I FaceTimed him right away and just told him what happened. I didn't know if he was watching the draft or not. So one make sure that he heard it from me if he hadn't heard it already. He was great.”
The Bills also have followed through on playing both tight ends at the same, doing so heavily in training camp at St. John Fisher University. Allen was held out of the preseason opener and Knox missed the second game as a precaution to heal his finger, but when the finally got on the field together against the Chicago Bears, Knox and Kincaid were on the field together five times, including during three of Allen’s 12 plays in the game.
Still the attention has been redirected toward Kincaid and his talent as a receiver and how the Bills plan to use him. Meanwhile, Knox’s abilities have almost become an afterthought, despite quietly becoming one of the most well-rounded tight ends in the league.
Considered the more traditional tight end of the duo, Knox actually only lined up inline on 49.5% of his snaps last year. He played in the slot on 286 of his 832 snaps, 85 out wide and 49 in the backfield.
“When it comes to the full tight end position — from run blocking to catching balls and running routes — I think he’s just the best, overall,” Bills reserve tight end Quintin Morris said. “We watched some film from when he was young and developing and his technique is just so good. I try my best to simulate that, but he’s definitely the standard in our room.”
Knox may not be the new guy to fawn over anymore, but that’s what he prefers because it aligns with most of his football career.
He played wide receiver and quarterback in high school, missing all but one game due to injury as a senior. Then he went to Ole Miss as a walk-on fullback, but injuries once again limited most of his college career and never scored a touchdown.
“I think it's just kind of part of my identity — flying under the radar and doing whatever is asked of me to help win a game,” Knox said. “So whether it's being split out, whether it's inline blocking, I don't really give much thought or attention to what everyone else is saying.”
