Bills' Ed Oliver concerned over arrest

Something about his May arrest still doesn’t sit right with Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
Oliver, who was arrested May 16 in Montgomery County, Texas, told reporters Monday he felt “violated” after police took him to a holding center and charged him with DWI and unlawful possession of a firearm despite his passing a Breathalyzer test.
Oliver later took an independent blood test which also found nothing in his system. Charges were dropped in July due to a lack of evidence.
“It begs the question as to why he was arrested in the first place,” Oliver’s attorney, Gary Patterson, told The Associated Press at the time.
“I didn’t feel right. I felt like, ‘I shouldn’t be doing this,’” he said. “I didn’t work my whole life and walk a straight line my whole life to be put in a jumpsuit and taken to jail,” Oliver told reporters. “... That’s how I felt violated.”
Eight days after Oliver’s arrest, George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, sparking national protests and demonstrations.
“It really puts things into perspective, like, that could have been me,” Oliver said. “If I didn’t just ‘yes sir, no sir’ and just comply — all it took was for me to move the wrong way or do something the wrong way and that could have been me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.