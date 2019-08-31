Bills get down to 53-man roster

The Buffalo Bills cut 31 players and made three other roster moves Saturday to trim their roster to 53 by the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline.
The Bills released DE Sam Acho, TE Nate Becker, WR Victor Bolden Jr., TE Kyle Carter, S Kurt Coleman, WR Nick Easley, DE Jeff Holland, QB Tyree Jackson, OT Jarron Jones, LB Deon Lacey, CB Cam Lewis, CB Ryan Lewis, OL Erik Magnuson, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, RB LeSean McCoy, K Chase McLaughlin, CB Captain Munnerlyn, RB Marcus Murphy, DT Kyle Peko, WR Cam Phillips, CB Lafayette Pitts, OL Demetrius Rhaney, CB Denzel Rice, WR David Sills, TE Keith Towbridge, RB Christian Wade, S Abraham Wallace, DT L.T. Walton, WR Duke Williams, DE Eddie Yarbrough and DT Roderick Young.
Three other players were moved off the roster through other means. Fifth-round pick LB Vosean Joseph was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. RB Senorise Perry was placed on injured reserve with a quad injury. Undrafted LB Tyrell Dodson was placed on the Commissioner’s exempt list while the NFL reviews an accusation of domestic abuse.
Holdover Isaiah McKenzie edged out McCloud and Williams for the final wide receiver spot.
Teams have until noon today to submit a waiver claim on released players. Certain players who clear waivers will become eligible for the practice squad.
