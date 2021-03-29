Bills' home gets new name

The Buffalo Bills have a new name for their longtime home in Orchard Park.
The stadium, known to most fans forever as “The Ralph,” will be officially called Highmark Stadium, effective immediately, the Bills said in a press release Monday announcing a new, 10-year naming rights deal with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.
“We are proud to welcome Highmark to the Buffalo Bills family and we are thrilled to partner with them on a new naming rights deal for our stadium,” Kim Pegula, Bills owner/president said in a statement. “We are confident that Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is committed to maintaining their status as a healthcare and philanthropic leader in our region. We look forward to many years of working together with their team creating great memories at not only NFL football games but at many other health and wellness events and community celebrations.”
“The Bills are a beloved institution in Western New York, and there is no better way for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York to show that we plan to continue to be part of the fabric of this community than through this partnership. Together with our long-time partner, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, we envision this stadium to be an all-encompassing asset for our region and beyond,” said David W. Anderson, CEO, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. “Highmark Stadium is the proud home of the Bills. It will also become home for future events that enhance the health and overall well-being of our community.”
The Bills’ home was originally named “Rich Stadium” from 1973-97, thanks to a 25-year agreement with Western New York company Rich Products. When the deal expired, the Bills elected to name the stadium after Ralph Wilson Jr., the only owner the franchise had ever known.
In 2016, two years after Wilson’s death and the sale of the Bills to Terry and Kim Pegula, the new owners sold the naming rights to another WNY mainstay, New Era Cap Co., agreeing to a seven-year deal. The name became New Era Field.
Last July, New Era asked out of the agreement, and the Bills obliged. The Pegulas elected to take their time in finding a new naming partner, and the official name was Bills Stadium for the 2020 season.
Highmark Stadium signage will begin to be installed over the next few months and will be in place by the beginning of the 2021 season in September.
The Bills will host a ceremony today with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shielf of Western New York, streamed live at BuffaloBills.com and across the Bills’ social media channels.
