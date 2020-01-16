Bills' LB Edmunds headed to Pro Bowl

Second-year Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is a Pro Bowler.

Edmunds was named to the Pro Bowl on Thursday as a replacement for New England's injured Dont'a Hightower.

Edmunds finished 2019 with a team-best 115 tackles, 1.5 sacks and nine passes defended. It was his second straight 100-plus tackle season, making him the first player ever to post two such seasons by the age of 21.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder will be the first first- or second-year Bill to play in the Pro Bowl since safety Jairus Byrd went as a rookie in 2009.

Edmunds joins cornerback Tre'Davious White on the Pro Bowl roster.

— Staff reports

