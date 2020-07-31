Bills lose Feliciano to torn pec

The Associated PressIn this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano (76) stands on the sidelines during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at New Era Field.

ORCHARD PARK — Buffalo Bills starting right guard Jon Feliciano is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

The team did not reveal when or how Feliciano was hurt in making the announcement on its website Friday.

Feliciano is a fifth-year NFL player entering his second season in Buffalo. He started 16 games last year and was part of an offensive line that returned all five starters entering training camp.

Buffalo has depth along its line, with one option having Cody Ford make the switch to guard after spending his rookie season last year starting at right tackle.

