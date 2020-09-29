Bills: No fans for "foreseeable future"

The Buffalo Bills issued a statement Tuesday, quelling excitement that fans were nearing a return to home games.
"We hope you, your family and friends remain healthy and safe, and are enjoying our strong start to the season," the statement read.
"At the end of August, we announced we would not be having fans for the first two games of our season based on guidance from the New York State Department of Health for professional sports. As of today, there has been no change to those protocols and fans will not be able to attend home Bills games for the foreseeable future.
"We promise you we are working diligently behind the scenes to ensure we are ready to provide fans with a safe environment should protocols change and we are able to root for the Bills in person."
Erie County Executive Mark Polancarz said Monday that the team and county had reached out to the state for guidance on returning a small percentage of fans to the stands for the Bills' next game at Bills Stadium, Oct. 15's Thursday Night Football meeting with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
If fans are not allowed in for that game, the next opportunity would be Nov. 1 against the New England Patriots.
