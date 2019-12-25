Bills praise Alexander, who could be playing final home game

Richard P. DeVantier, of the Town of Cambria, NY, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home. He was born in Lockport, NY, on July 20, 1949, a son of Ruth E. (Mueller) DeVantier and the late Elmer A. DeVantier. Mr. DeVantier graduated from Starpoint and then served in the US Army d…