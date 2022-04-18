Bills QB Allen to tee it up in The Match

Josh Allen’s meteoric rise to superstardom continues.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback will join Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes — his contemporaries at this point — in Capital One’s The Match, a nationally-televised golf exhibition, on June 1 at Wynn Las Vegas, Turner Sports announced Monday.
Allen, a 9.0 handicap who played in the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am in February, will team up with Mahomes, a 7.7 handicap on Golf.com.
Brady and Rodgers will play together after competing in The Match last July, when they were joined by PGA Tour stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. Rodgers and DeChambeau won that round, which was played in Big Sky, Montana.
June’s will be the sixth edition of The Match, which started with Mickelson and Tiger Woods playing for a $9 million purse in November 2018. Mickelson and Brady took on Woods and Peyton Manning in May 2020; Mickelson and Charles Barkley played Manning and Stephen Curry in November 2020; and DeChambeau faced PGA Tour rival Brooke Koepka in November 2021.
The five prior editions of The Match have raised almost $33 million for charity, according to Turner Sports.
