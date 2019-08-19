Bills tame Broncos, hand Denver first loss

 Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines makes a hit on Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles on Sunday during the Bills' 26-16 victory at New Era Field in 2017.

 Adrian Kraus

ORCHARD PARK — The Buffalo Bills have reached an injury settlement and released cornerback E.J. Gaines.

The move was listed among the NFL's transactions made Sunday and comes two weeks after the fifth-year player suffered a core muscle injury during training camp. Gaines was competing for a starting job opposite Tre'Davious White.

He rejoined the Bills this offseason after spending last year with Cleveland Browns, where he was limited to playing six games before suffering a season-ending concussion.

