FILE - Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza waves to fans after a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. With a nickname like "Punt God," Matt Araiza has all but assured himself to securing a spot on the Buffalo Bills roster. The Bills cleared the way for the rookie sixth-round pick out of San Diego State to take over the punting duties this season after releasing returning veteran Matt Haack on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)