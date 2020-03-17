The Buffalo Bills remained active in in free agency Tuesday, even after trading for star wide receiver Stefon Diggs late Monday.
Their biggest signing was veteran pass rusher Mario Addison, who got a three-year, $30 million contract. The 32-year-old spent the past eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers and will be reunited with Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott.
Addison has at least nine sacks in each of the past four seasons and is expected to take over for outgoing defensive end Shaq Lawson, who signed with the Miami Dolphins on Monday.
The Bills added another former Panther on Monday in linebacker A.J. Klein. The 28-year-old played four seasons under Beane and McDermott before signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2017. He’s projected to take for Lorenzo Alexander, who retired following the 2019 season.
After adding Addison on Tuesday, the Bills looked within, rewarding safety Jordan Poyer with a two-year contract extension. ESPN.com first reported the agreement.
Poyer was entering the final year of a four-year contract, and his new deal runs through the end of the 2022 season.
The 28-year-old Poyer has been a starter since signing with Buffalo, where he’s been part of a formidable backfield alongside safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Tre’Davious White. The Bills allowed the fourth-fewest yards passing in the NFL last season, a year after finishing first in that category.
The trio has been together since 2017, McDermott’s first in Buffalo.
Poyer has 11 interceptions in 47 games with Buffalo, and had a team-leading four forced fumbles last season.
The Bills wrapped up their day by adding depth to their defensive line, signing Quinton Jefferson from the Seahawks and Vernon Butler for a third former Panther.
Jefferson started for the Seahawks last season while Butler was a first-round pick of the Panthers while McDermott was defensive coordinator in 2016.
Butler will replace Jordan Phillips, who agreed to sign with the Arizona Cardinals.
The 6-foot-6, 341-pound Phillips had a breakout season for the Bills, playing in 16 games, starting nine and finishing with a career-high 9 1/2 sacks. The Bills revived Phillips’ career by claiming him off waivers after he was released by the Miami Dolphins, shortly after getting into a sideline argument with an assistant coach.
Phillips fills a big need for Arizona’s defense, which gave up the most total yards in the NFL last season. The Cardinals hope Phillips can be another playmaker who can put pressure on the quarterback, joining linebacker Chandler Jones, who led Arizona with 19 sacks and eight forced fumbles last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.