Bills say no fans first first 2 home games

There’ll be no fans at the Buffalo Bills’ first two home games this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bills tweeted a statement announcing the decision Tuesday afternoon.
“We hope you and your family and friends are staying safe and healthy,” the statement read.
“In June, New York State issued COVID-19 guidance to allow professional sports to be played without spectators. After much discussion and collaboration with the State and Erie County, those guidelines will remain unchanged for at least our first two home games in 2020.
“We fully support the New York State’s efforts to keep New Yorkers safe and will continue working together, along with the NFL, to establish policies and procedures that hopefully permit fans later this season.
“We appreciate your patience and continued support of the Bills. We are working hard to be ready when we can welcome you back to Bills Stadium.”
The Bills sent a letter with the same statement to season ticket holders.
Buffalo opens its season Sept. 13 at home against the New York Jets. They play four more Sunday games in a row from there, at the Miami Dolphins, vs. the Los Angeles Rams, at the Las Vegas Raiders and at the Tennessee Titans.
Bills fans’ first chance to see their team in person at Bills Stadium, should the pandemic allow, would be Oct. 15, a nationally-televised Thursday Night Football game against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.