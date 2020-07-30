Bills send rookies home after positive tests

The Associated PressIn this Jan. 4, 2020 file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive back Siran Neal (33) stands over Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after sacking him during overtime of a wild-card playoff game in Houston.

 Eric Christian Smith

The Buffalo Bills became the NFL’s first team to send their rookies home and hold training camp remotely after two more players tested positive for COVID-19.

Defensive backs Siran Neal and Dane Jackson both tested positive Thursday, upping the team’s total to five since rookies reported on July 21. Neal is a second-year player and Jackson is a rookie seventh-round draft pick.

The Bills said the decision to send players home was made as “a disciplined, proactive and preventative approach” in a bid to eliminate additional cases.

The Bills did not provide a timeline as to how long rookies would continue working remotely.

Undrafted rookie defensive back Ike Brown was placed on the team’s reserve/Covid-19 list Monday, followed by defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and receiver Duke Williams on Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you