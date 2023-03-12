Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.