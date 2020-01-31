Bills staying put at New Era; New stadium not ruled out

The Associated PressIn this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, fans watch during the second half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos at New Era Field in Orchard Park. The Bills have informed county officials they will not use an early and one-time opt-out clause to terminate their lease at New Era Field. The team's decision, sending in a letter to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Friday, was considered a formality, but in no way rules out the possibility of the Bills one day playing at new facility in downtown Buffalo.