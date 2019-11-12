Bills' Week 16 game flexed to Saturday

The Buffalo Bills will be playing a second national broadcast.
The Bills' Week 16 game at the New England Patriots has been flexed to a 4:30 p.m. start Saturday, Nov. 21, the NFL announced Tuesday.
It will be televised on NFL Network.
The game will be part of a Saturday triple-header. Game 1 will feature Houston at Tampa Bay at 1 p.m., and the Bills' game will be followed by the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco at 8:15 p.m.
The Bills also play at the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 28, the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day home game. That game will air on CBS.
— Staff reports
