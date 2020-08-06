Bills' White to play this season

Star cornerback Tre'Davious White will suit up for the Buffalo Bills this season after all.
After surprising many Wednesday by admitting he was still undecided on opting out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus, White declined to exercise that right ahead of the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline Thursday.
White, a first team All-Pro in 2019, told reporters Wednesday he was still considering opting out if he decided it was in the best interest of his family's health and financial future.
He caught some flak from fans on social media and responded with a frustrated tweet Thursday morning.
"Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish. No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now?," it read.
Also Thursday, the Bills signed offensive guard Brian Winters five days after the seventh-year player was released by the New York Jets.
Winters is listed at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds and was a starter from his rookie season after being selected by New York in the third round of the 2013 draft out of Kent State. The 29-year-old Winters was the Jets' longest-tenured player and released on Sunday in a cost-cutting move that saved the Jets $7.28 million off their salary cap.
The Bills have an immediate need at right guard with returning starter Jon Feliciano expected to miss up to three months after having surgery last week to repair a torn pectoral muscle.
Buffalo freed up space on its roster by cutting backup offensive lineman Spencer Long on Tuesday.
Winters had 79 starts in 89 games in New York, but had been bothered by injury the previous two seasons. He had an abdominal injury in 2018 that he played through for most of the year, and a dislocated shoulder last year that limited him to nine games.
In separate moves, the Bills activated cornerback Dane Jackson from the reserve-COVID list and released safety Garrett Taylor.
