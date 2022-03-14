Billsmake changes at DT, guard

ORCHARD PARK — The Buffalo Bills shuffled their offensive and defensive lines Monday as NFL free agency kicked off with the legal tampering period.
On the offensive side, they started the day by releasing Daryl Williams and signing free agent Rodger Saffold to a one-year contract.
And center Mitch Morse is staying in place, after agreeing to a two-year contract extension which locks up the seventh-year player through the 2024 season. Morse had one year remaining on a four-year contract he signed with Buffalo in free agency after spending his first four seasons in Kansas City.
Saffold joined the Bills after being cut for salary cap-related reasons by the Tennessee Titans last week. He’s coming off a season in which he earned his first Pro Bowl selection, and has spent a majority of his 12 NFL seasons playing guard.
The 33-year-old told reporters on a Zoom call that he’s being pegged to take over at left guard.
Buffalo’s line is undergoing a transition after Jon Feliciano was also cut last week. He signed with the New York Giants, who hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their new head coach in January.
The moves coincide with changes to the offensive staff. Ken Dorsey was promoted to Bills coordinator, while Aaron Kromer was hired as offensive line coach to replace Bobby Johnson, who joined Daboll in New York.
Kromer was previously Saffold’s position coach when the two were together with the Rams in 2017 and ‘18. Saffold spent his first nine seasons with Rams after being selected in the second round of the 2010 draft.
The Bills freed up approximately $5.5 million in cap space by releasing Williams, who had two years left on a contract extension he signed last offseason. He played at right tackle and right guard, starting all 17 games last season and 33 overall in two years with Buffalo.
Buffalo had about $8 million of space available under the salary cap before signing Saffold, and is expected to free up additional space before the NFL’s free agency signing period opens on Wednesday.
When the official signing period does open, Buffalo has agreed to add defensive tackles Tim Settle (Washington) and DaQuan Jones (Carolina), according to various media reports. They’ll be key as last season’s starter, Harrison Phillips, agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
The 24-year-old Settle was a fifth-round pick by Washington in 2018. He played 63 games over four seasons, making 54 tackles, seven sacks and one fumble recovery.
Jones, 30, is an eight-year veteran who was a fourth-round pick in 2014. He spent his first seven seasons with Tennessee before signing a one-year deal with the Panthers for last year.
Phillips, 26, was selected by the Bills in the third round of the 2018 draft. After tearing an ACL in 2020, he returned to claim a starting spot this year before hitting free agency. Both years he was selected as Buffalo’s nomination for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in recognition for his work in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.