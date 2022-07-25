SYRACUSE — Blue Collar U is halfway toward completing its $1 million mission.
University at Buffalo’s alumni team will return to the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament in Dayton, Ohio after its 83-62 defeat of The Nerd Team in Monday night’s Syracuse regional final at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.
“We were kind of expecting to win this game, and glad we came out and took care of business,” said team leader C.J. Massinburg.
Semifinalists in their debut TBT run last summer, Blue Collar U’s next shift in the single-elimination event broadcast by ESPN will be at 7 p.m. Friday against Heartfire, the New Mexico region champions.
“Our expectation is to win it,” said Blake Hamilton, who hit the winning 3-pointer in the Elam Ending to finish with 15 points while also earning the BCU hard hat for his hustle plays. “I’d be lying if I said anything else. We’re not really moral victory type of guys. It for sure gets tougher. From now on we are going to play every team that won their bracket. We’ve got to come ready for the jump.”
The second-seeded Bulls expected to prevail in the eight-team Syracuse regional and be one of eight teams advancing to Dayton, said general manager Bryan Hodgson, the former UB assistant now at Alabama.
“We have a really talented group that knows how to play together,” Hodgson said. “We feel like we are the most prepared team in the tournament. These guys play unselfish and harder than the other team. They always do. Usually when you do those things, you are going to win.”
With hometown favorite Boeheim’s Army out of the way after The Nerd Team’s upset victory Saturday, the Bulls were boosted by a cheering section behind the bench that included UB coach Jim Whitesell and his staff, along with former UB women’s coach Felisha Legette-Jack, who is now coaching her alma mater at Syracuse.
“It’s awesome that they made the trip down here,” Massinburg said. “Any time we can get in front of these fans, it’s just like old times.”
The Bulls broke open a close game with a 13-point run in the second quarter and built their lead up to 66-45 after three when Wes Clark converted a four-point play at the buzzer.
“They were done after that,” Hamilton said. “It took their hope away. Big shot. Big momentum swing.”
“Wes is a bad man,” said Massinburg, who scored 13 points while Clark finished with 14. “Standing 6-feet tall, he’s the most dangerous man on the court.”
Reserve point guard Lamonte Bearden, who went to the emergency room with a tooth infection after the Bulls’ second-round game, matched Hamilton with a game-high 15 points.
“That’s what makes us good,” Hodgson said. “We could have a different leading scorer every day. We are a deep group. On a lot of teams, that wouldn’t work because everybody wants to play heavy minutes. This group handles it pretty well. That’s one thing we have to our advantage.”
Along with that depth of talent, cohesiveness and familiarity have been key ingredients to the Bulls’ TBT success.
“We have a lot of camaraderie, and it shows on the court,” Massinburg said. “It’s a $1 million tournament, but being back with these guys and playing is something we would do for free.”
