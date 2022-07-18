Ransomville’s Brett Senek won the Sean Letts Memorial for the Investors Service Sportsman on Performance Manufacturing, Nuttall Gear, and Atwal Eye Care Night, which was held Friday the Ransomville Speedway.
Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario won the Krown Undercoating Modified feature; John Zimmerman from Varysburg won his first KiPo Motors Street Stock feature of the season; Ryan Plante from Cheektowaga won the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature; and Aden Harris from Newfane won his first Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature. During intermission, the SANY New York/Burris Racing go-kart program had an exhibition that saw Aideen Rusnock and Mason Hanel take home the checkered flags.
The Modifieds were led to the green flag by Greg Martin and Dave Flannigan Jr., with Martin showing the way. Williamson would close in on Flannigan for second early on. Following an early restart, Gary Lindberg would hop the cushion and take his Sittler Racing car to the pits. Ryan Susice would move into third place and go after the lead duo.
Williamson would look underneath Martin and the two battled for the lead. which Williamson would take on lap 11 as Martin hopped the cushion in turn one. Flannigan would spin in turn two to bring out the caution with 10 laps remaining. On the restart, Susice would take second from Martin, while Williamson would pull away from the field to score his third win of the season.
Tim Nies and AJ Custodi brought the Sportsman to the green flag for the Sean Letts Memorial, with Brandon Close hitting the turn one wall to bring out the caution. Under the green flag, it was Custodi showing the way over Dave DiPietro and Senek. Senek would close in on DiPietro for second and go after Custodi for the lead.
Senek took over the lead on lap six, as both Derek Wagner and Cody McPherson worked their way into the top five. Tim Nies and Taylor Vanderzanden got together in turn four to bring out the caution on lap eight. Wagner would take over second following the restart and would go after Senek, while McPherson would move into third place on lap 18. Wagner would close in on Senek in the latter half of the race, but Senek would hold on to score the feature win.
Zimmerman and Pete Stefanski set the pace in the Street Stock feature with Zimmerman showing the way. Josh Pangrazio took over second while Brandon Sherwood moved into third early on. Following a lap four caution, Zimmerman and Pangrazio would continue to pull away from the rest of the field.
Pangrazio spun in turn one to bring out the caution on lap nine while running in second. He would be able to regain third place following the restart and would take second away from Sherwood on lap 13. Zimmerman would hold off Pangrazio to score the feature win.
Dave Dussault and Ian Paul were on the front row for the Mini Stock feature with Dussault showing the way. Plante would take second early and make a move for first, eventually taking the lead on lap four. Mike Becker’s strong run would end on the last lap as his NBo. 7 came to a stop in turn three. Plante would go on to score the win.
Colby Adamczak and Jim Forster shared the front row for the Novice Sportsman feature, with Admaczak showing the way following a single-file start. Cameron Rowlands spun in turn one to bring out the caution, with Luke Blose also getting collected. Forster was able to take the lead away from Adamczak, with Casey Jonathan racing in third.
Adamczak took the lead after Forster suffered mechanical issues with two laps remaining. On the final lap, the duo of Adamczak and Noah Mamo would get collected and Harris was able to capitalize and pick up the win.
Thursday at the Little R featured another week of go-kart action that saw returning faces visit the victory lane. Mike Seefeldt won the Mike Barry Motors Senior Heavy feature event. Anthony Pollow scored the win in the Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites. Mason Hanel won the Frontier Auto Wrecking Junior 3 feature. Thomas Ruggiero won the SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature. Jenson Cook won the Slack Kart Junior 1 feature. Jax Cotriss, John Massar and Margaret McGruder won the Just Signs & Designs Novice features
Go-karts will be back in action Thursday featuring the full SANY New York/Burris Racing go-kart program, headlined by the $100-to-win Senior Lite feature.
Friday, the Mackenzie Kulesza Street Stock Memorial will be held at the big track, as well as a full card of racing and Autograph Night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.