Brian Gaine returns to Bills

BUFFALO — Brian Gaine is returning to the Buffalo Bills, this time as a special adviser under general manager Brandon Beane.
The team announced Tuesday that he'll assist with pro and college scouting.
Gaine spent the 2017 season as the Bills' vice president of player personnel before taking over as general manager of the Houston Texans. He was fired less than 18 months later.
The Bills earned their first playoff berth since 1999 during Gaine's single season in Buffalo.
As an executive, he worked under Hall of Famer Bill Parcells with the New York Jets, Dallas and Miami.
•••
A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have placed running back Frank Gore on the non-football injury list due to what is considered a minor injury.
The person did not reveal the nature of Gore's injury or how he was hurt in speaking to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not released any information. Gore was placed on the list Monday, three days before the Bills open training camp in Pittsford.
Buffalo signed the 36-year-old Gore to a one-year contract in free agency in March. He is the NFL's active leader with 14,748 yards rushing and being counted upon to play a backup role behind LeSean McCoy.
The NFL's transactions list also shows Buffalo placing tight end Tyler Kroft and guard Jeremiah Sirles on the physically unable to perform list. Kroft is in jeopardy of missing the start of the season after having surgery in May to repair a broken foot he hurt in practice.
•••
Tuesday, the Bills signed offensive lineman Isaac Asiata and safety Abraham Wallace just two days before the start of training camp.
Buffalo placed Sirles on injured reserve and released receiver Da'Mari Scott. Sirles is out due to a foot injury.
Sirles has five seasons of NFL experience and had five starts in 12 games after signing with the Bills in late September.
Asiata was signed six weeks after being cut by Miami. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft and appeared in just two games over two seasons with the Dolphins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.