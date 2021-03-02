Buchnevich, Shesterkin lead Rangers over Sabres

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.