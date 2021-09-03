Ex-Sabres goalie Ryan Miller named to U.S. Olympic hockey staff

Former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller will once again represent the United States in the Olympics, only this time as a coach.
Shortly after the NHL confirmed players would participate in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, USA Hockey announced Miller, John Hynes, David Quinn and Todd Reirden would serve as assistants to Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan.
Miller, 41, played in two Olympic Games, including leading the U.S. to the silver medal in 2010 and was named MVP of the tournament with a .946 save percentage. His career 1.30 goals against average is the best in U.S. Olympic history.
At the end of the 2021 season, Miller retired after an 18-year NHL career, which included stops in Buffalo, St. Louis, Vancouver and Anaheim. A fifth-round pick of the Sabres in 1999, Miller played parts of 11 seasons in Buffalo, winning the 2010 Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender.
