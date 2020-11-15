Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy for the afternoon. High 43F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.