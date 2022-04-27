The NFL Draft is upon us, and the Buffalo Bills find themselves in the enviable position of not needing a whole lot.
The Bills are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, with a superstar quarterback, All-Pro talent at key positions and solid depth across the board.
While that will almost certainly make for one of the most exciting seasons in franchise history, it takes a lot of the drama out of the draft.
Still, the next few days are an opportunity for GM Brandon Beane to round out his roster. With that in mind, our sports guys, editor Mike Meiler and reporter Nick Sabato, take a look at what the Bills may do.
Who will the Bills pick at No. 25, and who should they pick?
MM: There’s really only one position where a player could come in and make an immediate impact, and that’s in the secondary. Tre’Davious White is coming off an ACL tear and Levi Wallace left in free agency, leaving Dane Jackson as the lone healthy, starting-caliber boundary cornerback.
Assuming White comes back fine, there’s still a lack of depth on the outside should injuries hit. If the Bills stay put — more on that later — it makes too much sense for them to address a valuable position with their first-round pick.
If they go CB, the pick is either Andrew Booth Jr. and Kaiir Elam, big corners who can take away space in Sean McDermott’s zone defense with their length. If I were in Beane’s chair, I’d take a hard look at Michigan DB Dax Hill, who experts say could make a serviceable corner before moving to his natural safety position when the aging Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer move on.
NS: The only position of need the Bills didn’t address in free agency was cornerback. The options available are older and likely too expensive to be a Band-Aid. Booth and Elam are the two most likely to be available at No. 25.
However, roughly half of the players taken Thursday will have a true first-round grade, and aside from drafting White in 2017, Beane and McDermott have not allocated tremendous resources in cornerbacks dating back to their days in Carolina. That means Hill may be the guy.
There has been a lot of chatter about the Bills taking a receiver in the first round, but I don’t see the need and it’s not the place for a depth pick. By re-signing Isaiah McKenzie and adding Jamison Crowder, the signs don’t point to adding another weapon.
If the Bills make a trade, is it a move up or down?
MM: Up. I would bet the house on Beane trading up at some point over the next three days. The Bills have eight picks, with two in the fifth round, and simply don’t have the roster spots for that many players. Beane made eight picks last year and two of them ended up on other teams after being signed off Buffalo’s practice squad.
The luxury of a lack of needs means the Bills can package picks to make sure they get a player they like. I’m sure Beane has been and will be working the phones.
NS: Rumors indicate Beane has interest in trading up, but this may be a draft class that elicits trading down. Trading up for Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner or LSU’s Derek Stingley may be pricey, and the aforementioned lack of priority placed on cornerback may allow them to grab a couple players later in the draft.
If they do move up, who is it for?
MM: I don’t know if the Bills have the ammunition to get high enough to take Gardner, the consensus No. 1 corner in this class. I understand the argument for a wide receiver, but the position remains deep, and the success of Gabriel Davis could have the Bills waiting until Day 2 or 3.
If they move up in Round 1, I’d target Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton for the same reasons as picking Hill at No. 25. More likely may be a move up in Round 2 for Iowa State running back Breece Hall.
NS: If the Bills decide to pull the trigger on a trade, it would have to be for a major playmaker. If Gardner or Stingley are within range, that would certainly be appealing. But the more likely scenario would be for a receiver like USC’s Drake London or Ohio State’s Chris Olave.
Given the Buffalo’s rotational system on the defensive line, Jordan Davis’ perceived inability to play three downs wouldn’t be much of a concern, but it’s also a lot of capital to spend on a player with limitations.
What first-round pick would be underwhelming?
MM: It wouldn’t be the end of the world, but an offensive lineman would be a letdown. More than a few experts have mocked the Bills for an interior OL at No. 25, and a first-rounder could battle veteran free agent Rodger Saffold for a starting guard spot before taking over for center Mitch Morse down the road.
The logic is there, but the Bills’ Super Bowl window is wide open. A guard, even if a significant upgrade, just doesn’t move the needle all that much.
NS: Call me crazy, but an interior offensive lineman like Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green or Boston College’s Zion Johnson would be appealing. The Bills just paid Ryan Bates, but guard has been a carousel since McDermott arrived.
I think running back would be underwhelming, no matter how good a guy like Breece Hall would be. Not only would it be unwise to spend a first-round pick on a guy who might get 10-15 carries per game, but the Bills have an adequate back in Devin Singletary. He averaged 71.7 yards per carry over the final six games and is good in the passing game. Zack Moss might be more iffy, but he has shown flashes at times.
Who is someone you’d like to see the Bills take on Day 2 or 3?
MM: Punt God! Kidding. Look up San Diego State’s Matt Araiza, the best punting prospect maybe ever to come into the NFL. The Bills have a need, but they really don’t punt enough to use a pick on the position.
If they could find a way into Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, MAC receivers always pan out. But they’d probably need to trade up in the second round to get him, and if they’re making that move, I’d rather see them grab Hall.
Clemson WR Justyn Ross looked like a surefire top-five pick a few years ago before a spinal injury sidelined him and the Tigers fell apart last season. Anyone with his 6-foot-4 frame and natural skills is more than worth a flier.
NS: I wouldn’t mind seeing a receiver on Day 2, especially if the Bills trade down. The guy who is most intriguing is North Dakota State’s Christian Watson. He’s 6-foot-4, 210 pounds and runs a 4.36 40-yard dash. But some of his skills need refining and he doesn’t have to be a major contributor right away. His athleticism may push him into a so-so first round, though.
Baylor’s Kalon Barnes would be a fascinating pick on Day 3. The cornerback ran a 4.23 40 and ran 10.29 in the 100-meter dash for the Bears in 2019. He’s a good tackler and ball hawk, but doesn’t have much swivel in his hips with the ball in the air. Leslie Frazier might be creative enough to hide his deficiencies, though. Cincinnati's Coby Bryant is bigger and a touch slower, but was the nation’s top cornerback a year ago thanks to his smarts. Sounds like a guy McDermott might like.
