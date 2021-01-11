Cuomo says limited fans again allowed in Bills Stadium

The Buffalo Bills will once again allow 6,700 fans into Bills Stadium at 8:15 p.m. Saturday when the team hosts the Baltimore Ravens in a divisional playoff game.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Monday, saying Saturday's wild-card game, the first this season during which the Bills allowed fans in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "went smoothly."
"It was a great joy to see the Buffalo Bills win their first home playoff game in more than two decades in front of thousands of New York fans on Saturday, and we're looking forward to extending that winning streak this week," Cuomo said in a statement. "New York's first-in-the-nation pilot plan to reopen Bills Stadium to fans went smoothly, and we're pleased to be able to extend it to next week's game. The success of our pilot plan depends on individual behavior as well as collective measures, and I urge Bills fans to stay safe and follow the rules as we look to another exciting game. Go Bills!"
Shortly after the announcement, the Bills' tweeted that the upcoming divisional game had already been sold out. Tickets were offered to select season ticket holders via a lottery, and fans planning to attend the game must first obtain a negative COVID-19 test result.
The Bills, New York State Department of Health and Bio-Reference Laboratories will work together to contract trace after the game, and tailgating remains prohibited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.