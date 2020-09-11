Demos: Buffalo should expect playoffs in 2020

We all know nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills. But can they climb the mountain this year?
I can honestly say, in my lifetime, I cannot recall a time where the Bills had this many eyes on them. Seriously, ESPN, NFL Network and most football writers have anointed them as the kings of the AFC East. It almost doesn't feel real and many of us in Western New York seem weary because of it.
Is this real or is it hype? Can we really forget about New England? What if Josh Allen gets hurt?
So many questions. But even in a coronavirus-laden world, the Bills have more certainty than most. Bringing back 17 starters from a 10-6 ball club, Buffalo has the continuity to succeed.
That continuity starts up front with the offensive line, which brings back four of its five starters from a year ago. It will be tough not having Jon Feliciano at the start after a pleasantly surprising 2019 season, but the Bills' depth will be key in replacing him. Brandon Beane always seems to be on the balls, and his addition of former Carolina Panthers lineman Daryl Williams could prove key.
Although Williams '19 season was less than stellar, he was just returning from a 2018 knee surgery after dislocating his knee cap and tearing his MCL. The hope is that he can provide versatility to the unit — Williams made starts at left tackle and both guard spots for Carolina in '19 — as well as possibly returning to his 2017 All-Pro form.
With another addition, former New York Jet Brian Winters, and Ty Nsekhe still around, Buffalo has a mix of promising young talent (Cody Ford and Dion Dawkins) and experience with Williams, Mitch Morse and Quinton Spain.
This group will be protecting Allen, who is still an unfinished product but took enough steps forward last year that we should be encouraged. And if the reviews coming back from Bills camp are accurate, we should expect year three to be Allen's best yet.
He already proved can be the focal point of the offense, accounting for the sixth most touchdowns in the league (20 passing, 9 rushing) from the quarterback position. Those nine rushing TDs were the most from any QB last season and his 510 rushing yards ranked third overall at the position.
In two seasons in the league, no QB has rushed for more TDs than Allen, who's posted 17 in that span.
Although his accuracy needs to improve, that's where his weapons come into play. Already developing rapport with John Brown, Cole Beasley and Dawson Knox, the addition of Stefon Diggs could do wonders for Allen and his completion percentage (56.3% career average). All those targets can work underneath and in the middle of the field, giving Allen the ability to spread the ball around.
Then there's the backfield, which should also help Allen in year three. After a strong rookie campaign for Devin Singletary (969 yards from scrimmage, 5.1 yards per carry), the Florida Atlantic product got a co-star with Utah RB Zack Moss. This two-headed monster could take the pressure off of Allen and allow him to grow as a distributor.
We already know how tough the defense is, but adding the likes of Vernon Butler, AJ Epenesa, Josh Norman, AJ Klein, Quinton Jefferson and Mario Addison, this has the makings of a special unit. Rarely you see points of strength getting stronger, but that's what Buffalo has done after placing in the top three in total defense in each of the past two seasons.
Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde, Tremaine Edmunds, Jordan Poyer and Matt Milano should be licking their chops about guiding this unit.
Now let's get into the schedule. The toughest piece of the Bills' schedule is that they'll be playing two of the toughest divisions in the NFL: the AFC West and NFC West. Both have Super Bowl-winning QBs and coaches, as well as the last two Super Bowl runners-up.
I think the biggest key will be how fast the Bills can start. With two divisional matchups to kick things off, Buffalo could have an advantage of playing squads it's far more comfortable with to begin the year. After a date in Miami on Sept. 20, the Bills host the Los Angeles Rams, travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders and head down to Tennessee to play the Titans before Kansas City comes to town for Buffalo's first Thursday night home game since 2016.
After matching up with the Jets once again on Oct. 25, the Bills enter their toughest stretch. In a six-game span, Buffalo will play New England, Seattle, Arizona, the L.A. Chargers, San Francisco and Pittsburgh. Yikes.
If the Bills go above .500 over that slate, they'll be golden. The year doesn't end much easier from there though, as they close out with a trip to Denver before facing off with the Patriots and Dolphins again.
Season prediction: 10-6
As much as I'd love to say 12-4 or even 11-5, this is one of the more daunting schedules in the league. Not only will this be the Bills' first time with a target on their back in over two decades, they'll be playing with an even brighter spotlight in four primetime battles, with three of the four coming in the team's last four games.
Can they handle that type of pressure and exposure? Can they usurp the Pats?
New England may be without Tom Brady — who touts a 29-3 career record against Buffalo — but Bill Belichick won't let that group go silently into the night. Only the Pats would be able to lose one all-time great QB and replace him with a former league MVP in Cam Newton.
I do think the Cam-vs.-Josh matchups will be must-see TV, especially since their games are damn near identical. I believe the key, though, is that New England will be affected by its eight COVID opt-outs, which I think will lead to the Bills and Pats splitting for the first time since 2016 — the year Brady missed the first four games due to his "deflategate" suspension.
I forecast a hot start for the Bills with them going 4-0 before falling to the Titans and Chiefs, then nabbing a second win over the Jets. They'll come back down to Earth again with losses to the Pats and Seahawks, but will quickly get back on track with Ws over the Cardinals and their old buddy Tyrod Taylor and the Bolts to get to 7-4.
Then comes the tough stretch. Two more losses will come in primetime against the 49ers and Steelers, before they go 3-0 to close out the year.
I know 10-6 sounds disappointing, but a schedule this strong calls for tough sledding. Let's just be thankful to see this team growing up in front of our eyes and (hopefully) making another trip to the playoffs.
